ASSAINISSEMENT DU BASSIN DU SEBOU

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is for financing wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure for municipalities in the Sebou basin in particular, covering an area of 40 000 km2, with a population of around 6 million.
The project fits in with the objectives of the National Programme for Wastewater and Sewage Treatment, under which more than 80% of the urban population is to be connected to the mains drainage network and pollution is to be reduced by at least 60%. In this context ONEP has identified a priority programme of 111 centres affecting 3.7 million of Morocco’s inhabitants (12% of the population).
The capital expenditure programme will have the result of:
- significantly reducing the pollution caused by wastewater infiltration of watercourses;
- protecting groundwater from water pollution;
- combating the risks of eutrophication of the sea;
- improving the landscape of the towns concerned;
- preserving the quality of surface water and groundwater.
It should be noted that certain components of the project are covered by the conditions of Annex II to Directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessments and may be the subject of such an assessment.
The various project components financed by the Bank will be the subject of public invitations to tender in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The international invitations to tender will be published in the OJ.
Environment.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.