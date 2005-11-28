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PPC POWER GENERATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2007 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Skyros island ENHANCEMENT - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Kythnos island - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samos island - EL
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Mykonos island - EL
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Syros island - EL
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chios island - EL

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2007
20050178
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPC Power Generation II
Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC) the Greek electricity utility.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Under evaluation.
Under evaluation.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises small investments aimed at improving the generation capacity on the Greek islands not served from the mainland network, mainly through small oil-fired generators.

The project is designed to ensure that the islands not linked to the main PPC grid have adequate capacity to ensure the quality, efficiency and security of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s main objective is to improve quality, efficiency and security of supply for the Greek islands. Through investments using modern technology it will also contribute to the rational use of energy in the country.

The promoter’s procurement procedures comply with the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, requiring international open tender.

Comments

Electricity generation.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Skyros island ENHANCEMENT - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Kythnos island - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Samos island - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Mykonos island - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Syros island - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chios island - EL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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