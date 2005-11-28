PPC Environment

Summary sheet
The project comprises the upgrading of a lignite fired electricity power generation plant at Aghios Dimitrios. It will include investments aimed at upgrading fly ash reduction equipment.
The project is designed to upgrade older lignite powered generation plants in order to reduce emissions in line with current environmental legislation.
The project's main objective is to reduce emissions in line with current legislation. It will thereby have a positive impact on the environment.
The promoter's procurement procedures comply with the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, requiring international open tender.
Electricity generation.
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