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PPC ENVIRONMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2007 : € 80,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2007
20050177
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPC Environment
Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC) the Greek electricity utility.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Under evaluation.
Under evaluation.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the upgrading of a lignite fired electricity power generation plant at Aghios Dimitrios. It will include investments aimed at upgrading fly ash reduction equipment.

The project is designed to upgrade older lignite powered generation plants in order to reduce emissions in line with current environmental legislation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's main objective is to reduce emissions in line with current legislation. It will thereby have a positive impact on the environment.

The promoter's procurement procedures comply with the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, requiring international open tender.

Comments

Electricity generation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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