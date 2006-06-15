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ATHENS MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2007 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Greece: EUR 50 million in EIB support for the municipality of Athens

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2007
20050162
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Athens Municipal Infrastructure
Municipality of Athens
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Of the order of up to EUR 50 million
Not Applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes investments from the medium-term investment programme of the Municipality of Athens, aiming at improving infrastructure in the city. The type of investment eligible for financing will include a broad spectrum of urban infrastructure schemes such as roads, lighting, rehabilitation of urban areas, car parks, etc.

The overall aim of the project is to improve the living conditions in Athens for the benefit of the resident population and at the same time maintain its attraction as a major centre for tourism.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s main objective is to contribute to the ongoing efforts to alleviate traffic congestion, air pollution and overcrowding, thereby having a positive impact on the environment.

EU Directives are applicable.

Comments

Public administration

Other links
Related press
Greece: EUR 50 million in EIB support for the municipality of Athens

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EUR 50 million in EIB support for the municipality of Athens
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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