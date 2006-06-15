Athens Municipal Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project includes investments from the medium-term investment programme of the Municipality of Athens, aiming at improving infrastructure in the city. The type of investment eligible for financing will include a broad spectrum of urban infrastructure schemes such as roads, lighting, rehabilitation of urban areas, car parks, etc.
The overall aim of the project is to improve the living conditions in Athens for the benefit of the resident population and at the same time maintain its attraction as a major centre for tourism.
The project’s main objective is to contribute to the ongoing efforts to alleviate traffic congestion, air pollution and overcrowding, thereby having a positive impact on the environment.
EU Directives are applicable.
Public administration
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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