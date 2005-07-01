TURKEY-GREECE GAS CONNECTOR (E-TEN)

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of an underground high pressure gas pipeline connecting Komotini with Alexandroupolis and the Turkish natural gas network at the Greek-Turkish border.
The project is a priority scheme in the Trans-European Network for energy, allowing for import of natural gas from Turkey to Greece and potentially for transit of gas to other countries in Europe or the Balkans.
The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and requires a full environmental impact assessment. The assessment was conducted and it concluded that impacts resulting from construction and operation will stay within acceptable limits. At the request of the Ministry of Environment particular attention was given to the crossing of a Natura 2000 area (protection of rare birds) with respect to pipeline routing and timing and execution of construction works.
The project falls under the Directive 93/38/EC and its amendment 98/4/EC. The promoter has confirmed compliance with the respective requirements and with Greek legislation applicable to the project.
Oil and Gas.
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