Bratislava Regional Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is expected to be developed as a framework comprising several sub-projects of relatively modest scale. It will include eligible measures on the regional road network, as well as the rehabilitation and/or new construction of facilities in the fields of education, social care, culture and possibly sport.
The project will contribute to the Region’s long-term economic viability. It has the potential to act as a significant catalyst for the urban regeneration of Bratislava, falling under the Regional Competitiveness and Employment objective of the EU regional policy.
EU environmental impact legislation has been transposed into the Slovak legislation. The Promoter will be required to ensure that sub-projects undertaken using EIB funds comply with the applicable legislation.
The Slovak procurement procedures for tendering of services, supplies and works comply with EU directives. The application of the tendering procedures by the regional administration will be reviewed during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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