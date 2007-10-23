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BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,843,879.36
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 20,843,879.36
Urban development : € 20,843,879.36
Signature date(s)
10/01/2008 : € 20,843,879.36
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: SKK 700 million for priority projects in the Bratislava region

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/01/2008
20050150
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bratislava Regional Infrastructure
Bratislavský samospravný kraj (Bratislava Self-governing Region)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to SKK 700 million
SKK 1 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is expected to be developed as a framework comprising several sub-projects of relatively modest scale. It will include eligible measures on the regional road network, as well as the rehabilitation and/or new construction of facilities in the fields of education, social care, culture and possibly sport.

The project will contribute to the Region’s long-term economic viability. It has the potential to act as a significant catalyst for the urban regeneration of Bratislava, falling under the Regional Competitiveness and Employment objective of the EU regional policy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

EU environmental impact legislation has been transposed into the Slovak legislation. The Promoter will be required to ensure that sub-projects undertaken using EIB funds comply with the applicable legislation.

The Slovak procurement procedures for tendering of services, supplies and works comply with EU directives. The application of the tendering procedures by the regional administration will be reviewed during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Slovakia: SKK 700 million for priority projects in the Bratislava region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: SKK 700 million for priority projects in the Bratislava region
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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