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M7 LIMERICK SOUTHERN RING PPP MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 97,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 97,600,000
Transport : € 97,600,000
Signature date(s)
18/08/2006 : € 97,600,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
7 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/08/2006
20050130
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M7 Limerick Southern Ring Motorway PPP
The National Roads Authority (NRA), a statutory body established under the Roads Act 1993
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 175 million.
Approximately EUR 400 million capital cost.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction and operation of about 10km section of dual carriageway (2X2) and will form part of a southern bypass of Limerick city centre including an immersed tube tunnel under the River Shannon (total length 0.9 km), along with associated link roads, side roads and tolling facilities. The project will be procured as a Public Private Partnership to design, build, finance and operate contract in the framework of the Irish State National Development Plan (NDP). The Concessionaire will have the right to collect tolls and receive construction and operation payments from the NRA during an up to 35 year concession.

The project will connect two Tens (the N7 and N18), enabling traffic to travel between Dublin and Ennis whilst bypassing Limerick city centre. The scheme includes approximately 10km of standard dual carriageway and a tunnel under the River Shannon.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessment and has been the subject of an EIA, including public consultation.

The project is expected to be procured and awarded in conformity with relevant EU Directives. An invitation notice with respect to the project was published in the Official Journal of the EU in April 2004. Based on the submitted offers, four tenders were pre-qualified. Tender invitation documents were issued to all four consortia on January 2005 and after process of consultations the submission of tenders for short listing is expected by July 15, 2005. After clarifications and negotiations between August and September 2005, either two bidders will be shortlised and asked to submit best and final offers; or the NRA will proceed directly to the appointment of a preferred bidder. The Concession contract is expected to be signed by August 2006 at the latest.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications