M7 LIMERICK SOUTHERN RING PPP MOTORWAY

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction and operation of about 10km section of dual carriageway (2X2) and will form part of a southern bypass of Limerick city centre including an immersed tube tunnel under the River Shannon (total length 0.9 km), along with associated link roads, side roads and tolling facilities. The project will be procured as a Public Private Partnership to design, build, finance and operate contract in the framework of the Irish State National Development Plan (NDP). The Concessionaire will have the right to collect tolls and receive construction and operation payments from the NRA during an up to 35 year concession.
The project will connect two Tens (the N7 and N18), enabling traffic to travel between Dublin and Ennis whilst bypassing Limerick city centre. The scheme includes approximately 10km of standard dual carriageway and a tunnel under the River Shannon.
The project falls under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessment and has been the subject of an EIA, including public consultation.
The project is expected to be procured and awarded in conformity with relevant EU Directives. An invitation notice with respect to the project was published in the Official Journal of the EU in April 2004. Based on the submitted offers, four tenders were pre-qualified. Tender invitation documents were issued to all four consortia on January 2005 and after process of consultations the submission of tenders for short listing is expected by July 15, 2005. After clarifications and negotiations between August and September 2005, either two bidders will be shortlised and asked to submit best and final offers; or the NRA will proceed directly to the appointment of a preferred bidder. The Concession contract is expected to be signed by August 2006 at the latest.
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