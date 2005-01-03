Bosphorus Tunnel – Commuter Trains

Summary sheet
The project concerns the rolling stock component of a major investment already supported by the Bank, the Bosphorus Tunnel project (Ref. Related Notice published on the Bank’s Internet Site on 3 May 2004).
By providing the commuter train component in addition to the already financed infrastructure components, it will contribute to the development of a commuter rail on the first intercontinental railway link between Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Straits, located on Pan-European Transport Corridor 4. This major mass transport connection for metropolitan Istanbul is a priority of the Turkish government and will make a significant contribution to the development of sustainable urban and interurban transport.
The environmental impact of the infrastructure project was found to be acceptable during appraisal. Environmental mitigating measures and monitoring are included in the project and will be covered by detailed Mitigation and Monitoring Plans.
EIB procurement rules will apply. They are well known to the promoter as they apply to the contracts financed by the Bank under the related infrastructure project.
The procedure foreseen is ICB
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