Breitband Technologie Telekom Austria

Summary sheet
The Project concerns the provisioning of a broadband multiservice network, which aims i.a. at a streamlining of the different backbone transport networks, upgrades of the access network to more advanced DSL technologies (ADSL2+), new IT systems used for service provisioning and inventory management and the rollout of new services.
The Project thus contributes to the policy objective of furthering the “Information Society” through modernisation of fixed telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services.
The Project does not fall under the categories listed in Annexes I and II of EU Council Directive 97/11/EC, therefore, Environmental Impact Assessment is subject only to national legislation. Concerning the EU Council Directive 92/43/EEC “Habitats”, effect on Natura 2000 sites will also be checked further during appraisal.
Austria falls under the latest communication 2004/C115/03: thus, the Promoter is exempted from the scope of the utility directive 93/38/EEC. Procurement procedures will be assessed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
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