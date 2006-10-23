Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SWDE WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 125,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2006 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends EUR 125 million to Société wallonne des eaux (SWDE) for its 2006-2008 works programme to improve drinking water quality in Wallonia

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2006
20050098
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SWDE Water Supply

Société Wallonne des Eaux
Rue de la Concorde 41
B-4800 VERVIERS

Etienne van Bossche
General Inspector, Commercial Division

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Three-year investment programme, primarily for distribution and production facilities.

The programme includes a large number of projects to replace obselete installations, add new capacity, increase production efficiency and improve water quality. In addition, new surface water treatment technologies will be introduced.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme will have a positive impact on the environment of the Walloon Region and the environment in general (reduction of water losses and thus protection of resources, maintenance or improvement of drinking water quality). Some components of the project may come under Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, Annex II, and an environmental impact assessment is required. The promoter’s application of procedures complies with the corresponding directive.

Complies with EU legislation.

Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends EUR 125 million to Société wallonne des eaux (SWDE) for its 2006-2008 works programme to improve drinking water quality in Wallonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends EUR 125 million to Société wallonne des eaux (SWDE) for its 2006-2008 works programme to improve drinking water quality in Wallonia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications