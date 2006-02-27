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JIRAMA WATER II (MADAGASCAR)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 23,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 23,500,000
Signature date(s)
19/03/2008 : € 23,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/03/2008
20050069
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JIRAMA Water II
JYRO SY RANO MALAGASY (JIRAMA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 23.5 million.
EUR 47 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of production infrastructure (groundwater abstraction) aimed at increasing the available quantity of water to guarantee supplies to the greater Antananarivo area until 2015. It includes the upgrading and expansion of the network with mains and supply pipelines and its extension into outlying areas not currently served.

To diversify supply sources and improve water provision infrastructure in order to curb the deterioration in the service provided to households already covered and create the extra capacity needed to serve a further 500 000 people, 75% of whom are located in the poorest outlying areas of the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The July 2003 Master Plan contained a favourable opinion on the project's feasibility. A more detailed study on the environmental impact and the protection of new water resources will be undertaken during the project's preparatory phase in parallel with the geophysical prospecting.

Most of the calls for tender will follow international tendering procedures.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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