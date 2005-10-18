LGV RHIN-RHONE (TEN-T)

Summary sheet
Réseau Ferré de France (RFF) (for rail infrastructure)
SNCF (for railway stations)
Construction of the first section of the eastern branch of the Rhin-Rhône high-speed railway line in eastern central France.
The project will serve to establish high-speed passenger rail services that will generate significant time savings for train users. Improving the rail service will help to divert travellers from private car or plane to rail, thereby causing an overall reduction in the external costs associated with such travel. This project forms part of a priority trans-European transport network (TEN) programme.
The project falls within the categories listed in Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and was therefore subjected to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures, which take full account of Community legislation.
The promoter is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures. All contracts for works concerning the project will be awarded on the basis of international invitations to tender, with publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU).
Railways.
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