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LGV RHIN-RHONE (TEN-T)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 625,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 625,000,000
Transport : € 625,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2006 : € 50,000,000
22/12/2006 : € 100,000,000
30/11/2007 : € 475,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: The EIB lends EUR 475 million for new Rhine-Rhône high-speed rail line built by Réseau Ferré de France

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2006
20050047
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LGV Rhin-Rhône

Réseau Ferré de France (RFF) (for rail infrastructure)
SNCF (for railway stations)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 500 million.
Approximately EUR 2.7 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the first section of the eastern branch of the Rhin-Rhône high-speed railway line in eastern central France.

The project will serve to establish high-speed passenger rail services that will generate significant time savings for train users. Improving the rail service will help to divert travellers from private car or plane to rail, thereby causing an overall reduction in the external costs associated with such travel. This project forms part of a priority trans-European transport network (TEN) programme.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls within the categories listed in Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and was therefore subjected to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures, which take full account of Community legislation.

The promoter is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures. All contracts for works concerning the project will be awarded on the basis of international invitations to tender, with publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU).

Comments

Railways.

Other links
Related press
France: The EIB lends EUR 475 million for new Rhine-Rhône high-speed rail line built by Réseau Ferré de France

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: The EIB lends EUR 475 million for new Rhine-Rhône high-speed rail line built by Réseau Ferré de France
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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