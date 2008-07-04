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ENEMALTA POWER PLANT & DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/09/2008 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - for the Enemalta Power Plant - MT
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - for the Enemalta Power Plant - EN
Related press
Malta: The EIB supports an upgrade of the energy sector

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/09/2008
20050037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Enemalta Power Plant & Distribution

Enemalta Corporation

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million.
EUR 290 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the upgrading of the Maltese power sector with new thermal generating capacity and reinforcements of the electricity supply network.

 

The project is expected to help to cover demand for electricity in Malta and improve the quality of services. The generation of electricity with higher energy efficiency will also allow to achieve savings in fuel consumption and thereby to reduce emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD) imposes staged reductions to SO2, NOx and dust emissions from existing power plants as well as emission limits from new combustion plants. The proposed project is part of Enemalta’s investment programme defined to achieve compliance with LCPD.

 

The project is subject to the EU legislation on procurement. All project assets will be procured in accordance with the provisions of the relevant EU Directives.

 

Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - for the Enemalta Power Plant - MT
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - for the Enemalta Power Plant - EN
Related press
Malta: The EIB supports an upgrade of the energy sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malta: The EIB supports an upgrade of the energy sector
Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - for the Enemalta Power Plant - MT
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - for the Enemalta Power Plant - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications