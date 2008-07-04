Enemalta Power Plant & Distribution

Summary sheet
Enemalta Corporation
The project concerns the upgrading of the Maltese power sector with new thermal generating capacity and reinforcements of the electricity supply network.
The project is expected to help to cover demand for electricity in Malta and improve the quality of services. The generation of electricity with higher energy efficiency will also allow to achieve savings in fuel consumption and thereby to reduce emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases.
The Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD) imposes staged reductions to SO2, NOx and dust emissions from existing power plants as well as emission limits from new combustion plants. The proposed project is part of Enemalta’s investment programme defined to achieve compliance with LCPD.
The project is subject to the EU legislation on procurement. All project assets will be procured in accordance with the provisions of the relevant EU Directives.
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