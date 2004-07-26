Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VALENCIA CENTROS ESCOLARES II - 1

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Education : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/02/2007 : € 250,000,000
17/11/2006 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: Generalitat Valenciana - EIB agreement to finance Education
Related press
Spain: EIB financing for Education and Environment in Valencia

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2006
20040726
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Valencia Centros Escolares II
Comunidad Autónoma de Valencia through CIEGSA (Construcciones e Infraestructuras Educativas de la Generalitat Valenciana S.A.), its 100% owned special purpose entity.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost, in one or several tranches.
Up to EUR 1 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade of primary, secondary and vocational educational facilities in the region of Valencia, largely within the Crea Scola programme.

The project is expected to generate educational benefits by improving the learning environment and will provide modern teaching facilities in terms of infrastructure and tools/equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be insured.

Compliant with EU directives.

Other links
Related press
Spain: Generalitat Valenciana - EIB agreement to finance Education
Related press
Spain: EIB financing for Education and Environment in Valencia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Generalitat Valenciana - EIB agreement to finance Education
Related press
Spain: EIB financing for Education and Environment in Valencia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications