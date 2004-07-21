MODERNISIERUNG ZELLSTOFFFABRIK POELS

Summary sheet
The Project consists of the rebuilding and capacity expansion of an existing pulp mill. It comprises a series of improvements in different locations of the mill in order to eliminate bottlenecks of production and improve the efficiency of the mill's single pulp production line.
The Promoter's rebuilding and expansion of its activities in Pöls (Styria) is eligible under Article 267 of the EC treaty, point a) Economic and Social Cohesion - Developing or rationalising economic activity.
The upgrade and expansion of production facilities fall under Annex I of the Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35/EC. The promoter has carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for the project, which is publicly available. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the Natura 2000 requirement.
Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The Promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is usual in the industry.
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