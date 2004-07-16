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SCANIA EMISSIONS REDUCTION RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 215,181,021
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 215,181,021
Industry : € 215,181,021
Signature date(s)
5/06/2007 : € 215,181,021
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/06/2007
20040716
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Scania Emissions Reduction RDI
Scania CV AB (publ.)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan up to SEK 2.0 billion (EUR 210 million) equivalent to some 40% of the total project cost.
Approximately SEK 5 billion (EUR 520 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns part financing of Scania's annual R&D expenditures in the 2005-2007 period on the improvement of emission reduction.

The project concerns leading RDI for Scania 's future low emission engine platform. The future engine platform will have improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions anticipating future EU and international emission legislation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The execution of the RDI programme will have no material environmental impact. All national and EU environmental legislation will be respected.

Public Procurement rules and regulations do not apply to private industry projects. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, which is standard practice for this industry.

Comments

Article 267, point (c) innovation 2010 initiative (i2i).

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications