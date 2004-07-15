Wiener Wohnen Stadtviertelverbesserung

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The City of Vienna has adopted a planning strategy with individual local plans lending detailed physical elaboration to policies covering public transport, road and rail networks, new commerce and quality affordable housing, to address the problems of urban drift and decentralisation. The upgrading of decaying neighbourhoods and associated dwellings is therefore part of an integrated overall strategy of urban renewal.
The schemes selected are expected to make a sizeable contribution to the implementation of broader urban regeneration strategies designed to bring about significant social, economic and environmental improvements.
Along with significant improvements in basic sanitation, the dwellings will benefit from improved thermal insulation to substantially reduce energy consumption. Local neighbourhoods will also benefit from environmental improvements, such as traffic calming measures and landscaping, as part of urban renewal works.
For those projects put in hand, procurement is of two kinds, those under Services Directive 92/50/EEC and Public Works Directive 93/37/EEC for project works. The promoter follows established procedures, as verified during the initial phase of the project (to be confirmed during appraisal).
Urban renewal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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