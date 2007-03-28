DTS Expressway II

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of the Western section (km 15.8) of a high capacity urban highway between the agglomeration of Katowiche and Gliwice (some 31 km in total).
The urban road network of Greater Katowice is highly congested. The completion of the DTS expressway will substantially improve this situation by creating a high capacity road link with direct communication between the cities of Gliwice and Katowice. It will play an essential role in the urban rehabilitation of the area and create a "backbone" along which well structured land development schemes can be implemented. It will improve accessibility to an area economically lagging behind EU average and potentially facilitate regional development. The project is eligible for Bank financing under article 267 point a) "regional development" of the EC Treaty.
Details and dates of the environmental procedures followed (studies, public inquiries, administrative decisions) will be reviewed during appraisal. Description of the environmental impacts and the mitigating measures, particularly in the more environmentally sensitive areas and where the lay-out has been modified to minimise damage, will be appraised. Outstanding environmental issues including the expropriation and demolition of some dwellings will be also reviewed during appraisal.
Compliance with EC directives and national legislation and guidelines will be assessed during the appraisal.
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