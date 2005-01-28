Birmingham Hospital

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project comprises the design, construction, financing and operation of a new university teaching hospital, replacing the Selly Oak and Queen Elizabeth Hospitals, and mental health facilities in Birmingham to enhance the full range of acute clinical care and to develop an integrated locality model of mental health services. The principal facilities and services include acute hospital facilities, education, research and administrative facilities and University of Birmingham clinical sciences facilities for training and education, and a range of mental health facilities and services both on and off the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Medical Centre campus.
The Project is in line with regional and national priorities for health and is a priority for the Department of Health. The Project will deliver a new University Hospital supporting a new model of patient-focused acute care and modern mental health services. It will give better access to both local and regional specialist services for populations of 440,000 in South Birmingham and up to 5 million elsewhere in the West Midlands. The Project will also contribute to the wider urban regeneration of Birmingham.
The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. Located in an urban area, the new buildings will substitute obsolete existing ones dedicated to the same activity. The project is subject to planning permission that includes the analysis of potential impacts on the environment of the facility. All environmental mitigating measures required by the planning authorities are to be included in the project but no particular environmental impact is foreseen.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal in April 2002, and the preferred bidder was announced in January 2004.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.