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HOPITAUX DE FRANCE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Health : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/09/2005 : € 25,000,000
31/08/2005 : € 37,500,000
31/05/2006 : € 50,000,000
4/12/2006 : € 62,500,000
2/12/2005 : € 62,500,000
31/08/2005 : € 62,500,000
31/08/2005 : € 100,000,000
2/12/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Second ‘‘French Hospitals’’ operation: EIB lends EUR 500 million for hospital investment

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/08/2005
20040652
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
French Hospitals II
Dexia Crédit Local, Caisse Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne et de Prévoyance, Crédit Agricole and Société Générale.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million.
Approximately EUR 8 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Second project for financing a group of identified and selected mainly medium-sized French hospitals, with medium-scale hospital upgrading, restructuring and (re)construction investment schemes.

This operation will help to meet the financing needs of medium-sized hospitals and facilitate long-term investment in the healthcare sector by supporting the French Government's investment drive under its 2007 Hospitals Plan.

Part of the new loan will benefit areas eligible for national or Community regional development assistance measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with Community directives and national regulations on environmental protection is required.

Compliance with Community directives and national regulations on procurement is required.

Other links
Related press
Second ‘‘French Hospitals’’ operation: EIB lends EUR 500 million for hospital investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Second ‘‘French Hospitals’’ operation: EIB lends EUR 500 million for hospital investment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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