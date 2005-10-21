Turku Education

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction of new as well as the upgrading and/or refurbishment of existing educational facilities in the Municipality of Turku. The facilities include pre-schools, primary schools, secondary schools and the city’s main public library. The project targets the Turku’s capital investment programme for education from 2005 to 2009.
By contributing to the modernisation of schools and other educational and social infrastructure, as well as the enhancement of community facilities, the loan will contribute to human capital formation and social cohesion. This, in turn, is expected to have a long-term positive effect on employability, productivity and economic growth in the region. The project will also assist the municipality in improving the efficiency of resource allocation in the local system.
The project concerns the construction of new school buildings, renovation and refurbishment of existing buildings all located in urban areas. For this type of project an EIA is not demanded under the Finnish legislation. The environmental sustainability of educational buildings is a high priority for the Finnish authorities, both nationally and locally, and no significant environmental impacts are anticipated.
Procurement procedures applied will be in compliance with EU Council Directives and national legislation, applicable to public authorities’ procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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