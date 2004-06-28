SISECAM GLASS MANUFACTURING

Summary sheet
The project encompasses the establishment of a float-glass manufacturing line in Yenisehir, located in the South-Eastern Marmara region, as well as a new heat and power co-generation plant in the Mersin Soda Ash facilities of the group.
The Promoter is the largest glass manufacturer in Turkey and a successful exporter. The project will contribute to the capacity expansion and modernisation of its production facilities, thus creating new jobs and increasing the quality of glass products, which are used as industrial input mainly for construction and automotive sectors.
The project is required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be in line, as appropriate, with the EU Environmental policy and legislation. A review of environmental issues and procedures will be undertaken during appraisal.
Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.
Glass manufacturing industry
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