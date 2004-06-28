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SISECAM GLASS MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 18,000,000
Industry : € 42,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2005 : € 18,000,000
8/11/2005 : € 42,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Opening a window on Turkey’s glass industry

Summary sheet

Release date
25 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2005
20040628
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Siseçam Glass Manufacturing
Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 50 million
Approximately EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project encompasses the establishment of a float-glass manufacturing line in Yenisehir, located in the South-Eastern Marmara region, as well as a new heat and power co-generation plant in the Mersin Soda Ash facilities of the group.

The Promoter is the largest glass manufacturer in Turkey and a successful exporter. The project will contribute to the capacity expansion and modernisation of its production facilities, thus creating new jobs and increasing the quality of glass products, which are used as industrial input mainly for construction and automotive sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be in line, as appropriate, with the EU Environmental policy and legislation. A review of environmental issues and procedures will be undertaken during appraisal.

Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.

Comments

Glass manufacturing industry

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Opening a window on Turkey’s glass industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Opening a window on Turkey’s glass industry
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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