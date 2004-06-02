Rijeka-Zagreb Motorway Completion

Summary sheet
The project consists of the upgrading of 44 km of existing single carriageway road (1x1 lane) to motorway standard (2x2 lanes) between Stara Susica and Kikovica. The project forms part of the Zagreb-Rijeka motorway, which in turn is part of the E65 from Budapest to Rijeka along the route of the Pan-European Corridor Vb.
To complete the construction of the Zagreb-Rijeka Motorway to full motorway standard (2x2 lanes). This upgrade is required to cater for increasing traffic levels and to improve user safety on the existing 2 lane sections.
Within the EU, the project would fall under Annex 1 of EU Directive 97/11 and an EIA would be required. The promoter is following Croatian regulations for the preparation of the EIAs, which are close to EU Directives, and is in process of obtaining the necessary permits for the construction of the new infrastructure.
The contracts for the works will be procured in accordance with EIB procurement guidelines. The tenders will be international competitive bids and will be published in the OJEU.
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