Rural Telecoms

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction and operation of switching and transmission components to extend the fixed line telephone network to rural areas.
To improve the social and economic situation in rural areas in order to stop the current trend of rural population migrating to urban and sub-urban areas by extending the rural network to poorly served areas.
The entire project concerns mainly occupied areas or roads, hence no significant negative impact is expected. The Bank will review during its due diligence potential critical elements and will assess its compliance with EU environmental standards and policies.
All project items earmarked for EIB financing have been internationally tendered including publication in the OJEU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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