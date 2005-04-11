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RURAL TELECOMS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Syrian Arab Republic : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 million loan for the telecom sector in Syria

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2005
20040595
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rural Telecoms
Syrian Telecommunications Establishment (STE) Contact point
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
Estimated up to EUR 270 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of switching and transmission components to extend the fixed line telephone network to rural areas.

To improve the social and economic situation in rural areas in order to stop the current trend of rural population migrating to urban and sub-urban areas by extending the rural network to poorly served areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The entire project concerns mainly occupied areas or roads, hence no significant negative impact is expected. The Bank will review during its due diligence potential critical elements and will assess its compliance with EU environmental standards and policies.

All project items earmarked for EIB financing have been internationally tendered including publication in the OJEU.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 million loan for the telecom sector in Syria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 million loan for the telecom sector in Syria
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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