Cohesion Fund Framework Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The loan will part-finance the Hungarian national contribution for projects/programmes to be supported by the Cohesion Fund between 2007-2013, mainly in the fields of transport and environment.
The proposed operation will complement EU grant support from the Cohesion Fund. It will contribute to the accelerated preparation and implementation of eligible investments, which are expected to foster Hungarian economic and social development and integration within the EU.
The sub-projects/programs will comply with any environmental requirements defined in the guidelines for the Cohesion Fund. For any Annex I or II schemes as defined under the EIA Directive, the Bank will ensure their compliance with the requirements of EU law. The Bank will also ensure that all schemes comply with EU nature conservation legislation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable national and EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Environment
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.