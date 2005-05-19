Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CREDIT LINE TO MINISTRY OF FINANCE-VN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Vietnam : € 30,000,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2005 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 30 million loan for Small & Medium Scale Projects in Vietnam

Summary sheet

Release date
19 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2005
20040570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Credit Line to Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Finance of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million.
EUR 60 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line structured as a global loan for financing small and medium-size projects in industry, agro-industry, infrastructure, tourism, energy and telecommunications, related services and eligible health and urban development sectors.

The envisaged cooperation with the Ministry of Finance is key to developing a significant and lasting presence in Vietnam, which is a potentially promising market for the Bank in its effort to support EU companies in emerging markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The borrower will be requested to ensure that the final beneficiaries comply with the local legislation and EIB rules and guidelines.

Normal procedures.

Comments

Agro-industry, infrastructure, tourism, energy and telecommunications, related services and eligible health and urban development sectors.

Other links
Related press
EUR 30 million loan for Small & Medium Scale Projects in Vietnam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 30 million loan for Small & Medium Scale Projects in Vietnam
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications