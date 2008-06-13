St Petersburg Vodokanal III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns an investment programme encompassing: (i) completion of the Northern Tunnel Collector (NTC); (ii) pumping station and buildings; (iii) connection of current direct discharges of untreated wastewater; (iv) reconstruction of Central and Northern wastewater treatment plants.
It is a project within the framework of the Northern Dimension Environmental Partnership (NDEP).
The project objective is to eliminate discharges of untreated wastewater into the river Neva and enhance wastewater treatment.
Through the proposed investment programme, the load of nitrogen and phosphorous to the Gulf of Finland / Baltic Sea is expected to be reduced considerably. The implementation of the proposed programme will promote the fulfilment of the commitments made under the HELCOM convention. As a result the City of St Petersburg will comply with the EU recommendations of 94% efficiency in wastewater treatment.
Goods, works and services financed under the Bank's loan will be procured by open tendering procedures.
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