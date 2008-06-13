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ST PETERSBURG VODOKANAL III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Russia : € 17,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 17,500,000
Signature date(s)
4/06/2009 : € 17,500,000
Other links
Related press
EIB supports water quality improvements in the Baltic Sea

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/06/2009
20040562
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
St Petersburg Vodokanal III
Vodokanal of St Petersburg
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 17.5 million.
Approximately EUR 560 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment programme encompassing: (i) completion of the Northern Tunnel Collector (NTC); (ii) pumping station and buildings; (iii) connection of current direct discharges of untreated wastewater; (iv) reconstruction of Central and Northern wastewater treatment plants.
It is a project within the framework of the Northern Dimension Environmental Partnership (NDEP).

The project objective is to eliminate discharges of untreated wastewater into the river Neva and enhance wastewater treatment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Through the proposed investment programme, the load of nitrogen and phosphorous to the Gulf of Finland / Baltic Sea is expected to be reduced considerably. The implementation of the proposed programme will promote the fulfilment of the commitments made under the HELCOM convention. As a result the City of St Petersburg will comply with the EU recommendations of 94% efficiency in wastewater treatment.

Goods, works and services financed under the Bank's loan will be procured by open tendering procedures.

Other links
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EIB supports water quality improvements in the Baltic Sea

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports water quality improvements in the Baltic Sea
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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