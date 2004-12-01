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ST PETERSBURG VODOKANAL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Russia : € 20,000,000
Energy : € 2,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 3,600,000
Solid waste : € 14,400,000
Signature date(s)
8/04/2005 : € 2,000,000
8/04/2005 : € 3,600,000
8/04/2005 : € 14,400,000
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EUR 20 million for environmental improvements in St Petersburg

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/04/2005
20040561
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
St Petersburg Vodokanal II

Vodokanal of St Petersburg SUE
42 Kavalergardskaya St.
RU-191015 St Petersburg
Russian Federation

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 20 million.
Total cost borne by promoter around EUR 90 million, of which in the order of EUR 75 million eligible for EIB financing.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and modernisation of the Northern Wastewater Treatment Plant (Installation of a sludge incinerator including required rehabilitation and modernisation of wastewater inlet works)

To improve the current situation of sewage sludge treatment and to contribute to solving the existing sewage sludge disposal problems of St Petersburg, caused by limited landfill capacities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive (97/11/EC), which requires a full environmental impact assessment. An EIA in line with the main requirements of the EU Directive will be carried out accordingly, following national standards. The project will reduce the environmental risks of groundwater pollution which is due to landfilling of partly dewatered sludge. The improvements of the wastewater inlet works will assist to meet HELCOM recommendations for wastewater treatment.

Subject to international competitive bidding.

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Related press
EUR 20 million for environmental improvements in St Petersburg

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 20 million for environmental improvements in St Petersburg
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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