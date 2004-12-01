St Petersburg Vodokanal II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Vodokanal of St Petersburg SUE
42 Kavalergardskaya St.
RU-191015 St Petersburg
Russian Federation
Rehabilitation and modernisation of the Northern Wastewater Treatment Plant (Installation of a sludge incinerator including required rehabilitation and modernisation of wastewater inlet works)
To improve the current situation of sewage sludge treatment and to contribute to solving the existing sewage sludge disposal problems of St Petersburg, caused by limited landfill capacities.
Within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive (97/11/EC), which requires a full environmental impact assessment. An EIA in line with the main requirements of the EU Directive will be carried out accordingly, following national standards. The project will reduce the environmental risks of groundwater pollution which is due to landfilling of partly dewatered sludge. The improvements of the wastewater inlet works will assist to meet HELCOM recommendations for wastewater treatment.
Subject to international competitive bidding.
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