Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CROATIAN ROADS - SPLIT BY-PASS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2005 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 60 mio for transport infrastructure in Croatia

Summary sheet

Release date
1 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2005
20040559
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Croatian Roads – Split by-pass
Hrvatske Ceste d.o.o. (Croatian Roads ltd.)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 195 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction on the by-pass of Split. The project concerns an urban by-pass near the city of Split, covering a largely urbanised area near the Dalmatian coast. The road would serve heavy local traffic as well as Split airport, the second largest in the country, north of Split. The project consists of 3 sections with a total length of 36 km.

The project is intended to complete the bypass of Split to the North East and the South West of the City, the central section having already been constructed. The project should provide faster and more reliable journeys as well as removing traffic from the coastal strip South West of the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

EIA study has been completed and is awaiting the final approval of the Ministry of the Environmental Protection, Physical Planning and Construction.

The promoter is known to the Bank through a previous operation and is familiar with the EIB procurement guidelines. The works will be procured through international competitive tender.

Comments

Transport, Storage and Communication

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 60 mio for transport infrastructure in Croatia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 60 mio for transport infrastructure in Croatia
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications