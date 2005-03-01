Croatian Roads – Split by-pass

Summary sheet
Construction on the by-pass of Split. The project concerns an urban by-pass near the city of Split, covering a largely urbanised area near the Dalmatian coast. The road would serve heavy local traffic as well as Split airport, the second largest in the country, north of Split. The project consists of 3 sections with a total length of 36 km.
The project is intended to complete the bypass of Split to the North East and the South West of the City, the central section having already been constructed. The project should provide faster and more reliable journeys as well as removing traffic from the coastal strip South West of the city.
EIA study has been completed and is awaiting the final approval of the Ministry of the Environmental Protection, Physical Planning and Construction.
The promoter is known to the Bank through a previous operation and is familiar with the EIB procurement guidelines. The works will be procured through international competitive tender.
Transport, Storage and Communication
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