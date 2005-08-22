PPP Ostregion Autobahn – Paket 1

Summary sheet
The Project concerns the planning, construction, financing and operation of the newly to be constructed road sections of the south section of the A5 Northern Motorway, sections S1 East and West (on the Vienna Outer Ring Expressway) and section S2 on the Vienna Northern Perimeter expressway.
This Project seeks to ease the congestion on arterial commuter routes into Vienna, enhance road links between Vienna, the Weinviertel district and the Czech Republic, with the A5 as part of Ten Priority project no. 25, and also forms part of a wider strategy to complete a ring road around Vienna.
The Bank will require that the various Project sections, which fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive are undergoing a full EIA with public consultation in accordance with directive 85/337/EEC as modified by directive 97/11/EC.
The Bank will require that the contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC (if the latter is not transposed, then old Dir 93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC, 92/50/EEC) or 2004/17/EC (if the latter is not yet transposed, then old Dir 93/38/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate).
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