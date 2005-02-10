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SAV SITAF OPERE AUTOSTRADALI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 156,700,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 156,700,000
Transport : € 156,700,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2005 : € 78,350,000
20/06/2005 : € 78,350,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2005
20040539
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAV/SITAF Opere Autostradali
SAV

Contact point: Dott. M. Christillin, Direttore,
1024 Chatillon (AOSTA) - Strada Barat 13
Tel. 0166/560411 SITAF
Contact point: Ing. Bernardo Magrì, Direttore,
10059 Susa (To) - Fraz. San Giuliano 2
Tel. 0122 621 615

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrading to new environmental and safety standards of two TENs: the A 32 highway Torino-Bardonecchia, including the Frejus Tunnel (giving access to France) and the A5 Torino-Aosta - Gran San Bernardo Tunnel (giving access to Switzerland).

Improve driving and safety conditions on two TENs connecting Italy’s North-West, the country’s largest industrialized area, to France and Switzerland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its nature the project should be beneficial to the environment. However motorway construction, or upgrading, is subject to the requirements of EU Directive 07/11/CE, Annex 1. Documents will be checked during appraisal.

SAV and SITAF have concession agreement with ANAS, state company. Conformity with EU procurement regulations is going to be assessed.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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