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WEST EGNATIA - PANAGIA-GREVENA (TEN)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 290,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 290,000,000
Transport : € 290,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2007 : € 140,000,000
21/12/2005 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2005
20040522
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
West Egnatia - Panagia-Grevena (TEN) Project

EGNATIA ODOS S.A.
Contact: Mrs Papassiopi

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 350m.
Up to EUR 700 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of the design and construction of the final section of the Egnatia road axis (TEN) concerning in total 36km of motorway constructed as a dual carriageway, 22m wide, including a considerable number of tunnels, bridges and interchanges. The project will link the other sections of the Egnatia road axis already financed by the Bank.

The proposed project, forming part of the ongoing implementation of the Egnatia road axis, is in technical terms one of the most critical parts of the road axis. The completion of the Egnatia road axis will allow substantial travel time-savings and greatly assist private and commercial transport in the area of northern Greece and the Balkans. It will also connect Turkey to central Europe through a high standard motorway.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with national legislation (the project falls under Annex I of EU Directive 97/11). An EIA study has been already approved and the Joint Ministerial Decision approving the environmental terms has been issued.

The project will be implemented under a number of separate works, supply and services contracts, which will be procured in line with the requirements of the relevant EU Procurement Directive. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Comments

Regional Development and Infrastructure of European Interest.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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