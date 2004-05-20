Summary sheet
The project concerns the upgrading of the Porvoo Oil Refinery at Kilpilahti. It will be directed primarily at increasing the production volume of sulphur-free diesel fuel and intermediate feeds for other refinery units.
The purpose of the project is to increase the conversion capacity of the Porvoo Refinery. Specifically it will increase the production volume of diesel with less than 10 ppm sulphur content and allow for the increased use of Russian Export Blend sour crude as an alternative to more expensive sweet crudes, such as from declining North Sea oil production.
The project will help to improve competitiveness at the refinery and will produce cleaner transport fuels, which in turn will help to reduce emissions from automotive engines. It therefore supports EU environmental policy and Europe’s Kyoto commitments.
Procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
Oil and gas.
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