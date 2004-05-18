SCA OSTRAND MILL AND RDI

Summary sheet
The project comprises two elements: 1) upgrade and modernisation of an existing pulp mill in Timrå, Central Sweden, and 2) execution of group wide RDI programme.
The proposed investment in the pulp mill, located in an Objective 1 area, is an integral component of the promoter’s supply chain. The RDI component of the project aims at improving and consolidating SCA’s technological leadership.
The pulp mill project is expected to have positive environmental impact due to reduced emissions. The execution of the RDI programme will have no material environmental impact. All national and EU environmental legislation will be respected.
Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, which is standard practice for this industry.
Article 267 point (a) economic and social cohesion and (b) Furthering Private Sector Investments in RDI and Innovation - Implementation of the Innovation 2010 Initiative (i2i).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.