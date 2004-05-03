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BRUSSELS WASTEWATER TREATMENT PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 96,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 96,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 96,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2006 : € 96,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2006
20040503
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Brussels Wastewater Treatment PPP
Subsequent to an international tender, the Brussels Region awarded to Aquiris SA – a private consortium – a concession for the design, building, financingand operation of the project, for a term of 20 years from the end of construction works.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the project cost.
In the order of EUR 250 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a tertiary level wastewater treatment plant of 1.1 million p.e. capacity to treat domestic and some industrial wastewater plus storm runoff from the central and northern districts of Brussels and surrounding municipalities. The project includes also facilities for the treatment of waste water sludge.

The purpose of the project is to improve the treatment standards of wastewater and to allow full compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation will have a positive impact on the environment. All liquid waste from the Senne basin will be treated and the river will thus be able to revert to its original state. The project is to provide the population with an efficient treatment system in order to preserve the water habitat and its connected activities.

The procurement has been carried out in compliance with EU Directives, subsequent to a negotiated procedure concluded with the award to the Borrower of the DBFO concession in June 2001.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications