Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

A1 MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/07/2005 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 500 million for A1 Motorway PPP in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
25 February 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2005
20040472
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A1 Motorway
Gdansk Transport Company SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 525 million
EUR 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction and operation of 152 km dual carriage motorway from Gdanks to Torun.

The new motorway section will constitute the first step in completing of the missing link between Gdańsk and Łódź on the way to industrial Silesia. At the same time, once the whole section Gdańsk-Toruń is completed, it will facilitate easier access between Warsaw region and Tricity (Gdańsk, Sopot and Gdynia).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the requirements of Annex 1 of the EU Directive 97/11 and requires full EIA with public consultation.

The project has been procured as a Public Private Partnership to design, build, finance and maintain the infrastructure based on combination of shadow toll revenues and availability and performance payments to the concession company during a 35-year concession.

Comments

Road transport

Other links
Related press
EUR 500 million for A1 Motorway PPP in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 500 million for A1 Motorway PPP in Poland
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications