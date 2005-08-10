Deir Azzour Power Plant

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a dual-fired Greenfield power generating plant of a base load Combined Cycle Gas Turbine unit of 750 MW.
The project aims at the cost-effective supply of electricity, both to cover the growth of demand and re-establish security of supply. The combined cycle gas turbine technology is expected to raise the average thermal efficiency of the system and thereby to contribute to lowering emissions of greenhouse gases and air polluants per unit of electricity generated.
Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.
International procurement, in line with EIB guidelines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.