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DEIR AZZOUR POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Syrian Arab Republic : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2005 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 200 million loan for the Deir Azzour Power Plant in Syria

Summary sheet

Release date
10 August 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2005
20040462
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Deir Azzour Power Plant
Public Establishment of Electricity for Generation and Transmission (PEEGT)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Estimated at EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a dual-fired Greenfield power generating plant of a base load Combined Cycle Gas Turbine unit of 750 MW.

The project aims at the cost-effective supply of electricity, both to cover the growth of demand and re-establish security of supply. The combined cycle gas turbine technology is expected to raise the average thermal efficiency of the system and thereby to contribute to lowering emissions of greenhouse gases and air polluants per unit of electricity generated.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

International procurement, in line with EIB guidelines.

Other links
Related press
EUR 200 million loan for the Deir Azzour Power Plant in Syria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 200 million loan for the Deir Azzour Power Plant in Syria
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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