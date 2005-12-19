ELIA Transmission Network Upgrade

Summary sheet
Upgrade and reinforcement of the high-voltage electricity grid in Belgium.
By maintaining an adequate and cost-effective supply of electricity, the project would contribute to the rational use of energy and is expected to support the economic development in Belgium and its neighbouring countries.
Belgian legislation does not require an EIA for reinforcing the existing overhead transmission lines included in this project. Other project components do not fall under EIA directive.
The promoter has confirmed that their procurement rules are fully in line with the EU public procurement procedures (Utilities Directive 93/38/EC pending transposition of 2004/17/EC) and include publication in the OJEU.
Electricity transmission.
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