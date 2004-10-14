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SCIENCE AND INNOVATION FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 250,000,000
Education : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2004 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 250 mio for Science and Innovation in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2004
20040450
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Science and Innovation Framework
Republic of Poland acting through the Ministry of Finance
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million.
EUR 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project will consist of investments in the science and innovation areas.

The Framework Loan will support projects that are included in Poland’s current and future Research and Innovation Programmes. EIB will fund budgetary allocations of the State and thus contribute to the realisation of selected science and innovation investment projects. The EIB loan will provide long-term finance to ensure the smooth implementation of the Government’s priority investment projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes will be designed in accordance with relevant Polish and EU environmental regulations including Environmental Impact Assessments where appropriate.

The Polish Public Procurement Law has been harmonised with the EU legislation upon the country’s entry to the EU and complies with the EU Procurement Directives (93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC and 93/38/EEC).

Comments

Research and Development / Human Capital.

Other links
Related press
EUR 250 mio for Science and Innovation in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 250 mio for Science and Innovation in Poland
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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