C & S FUNDS PROGRAMME LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of projects and schemes under the 2004-2006 Single Programming Document (for Structural Funds) and Cohesion Fund Reference Framework for 2004-2006.
Complementing European Union’s grant support under the Cohesion and Structural Funds to accelerate the implementation of the SPD and Cohesion Fund strategies.
Latvia has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the environmental standards mandated by relevant EU Directives. All schemes that may benefit from the Bank’s support need to fully comply with the EU requirements, especially with regards to environmental impact assessment issue and for projects located in environmentally sensitive areas.
Latvia has harmonised its legislation on procurement in line with the relevant EU Directives. The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.