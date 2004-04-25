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GASCO GAS PIPELINES III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2005 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dahshour-El Korimate Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - El Tina-Abu Sultan Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project - EN
Related press
EUR 50 million support for clean energy gas supplies in Egypt

Summary sheet

Release date
25 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2005
20040425
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GASCO Gas Pipeline III
Egyptian Natural Gas Co., Cairo
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 102 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of two high-pressure pipeline sections from El Tina to Abu Sultan (62 km) and from Dashour to El Kureimat (88 km).

The objective is to strengthen the gas transmission system in view of the increasing gas demand in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The two pipelines are planned mainly to cross desert zones, as well as some agricultural and residential areas. The Bank has requested the promoter to carry out formal environmental impact assessments, which will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to tender contracts to be financed by EIB in accordance with the Bank’s principle procurement rules, with which the promoter is familiar, including international competitive tendering with publications in the Official Journal of the EU.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dahshour-El Korimate Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - El Tina-Abu Sultan Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project - EN
Related press
EUR 50 million support for clean energy gas supplies in Egypt

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 million support for clean energy gas supplies in Egypt
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dahshour-El Korimate Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - El Tina-Abu Sultan Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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