ORION PHARMACEUTICALS RDI

Summary sheet
The project comprises numerous initiatives for discovery and production of pharmaceuticals in selected core therapeutic areas (central nervous system, cardiovascular diseases and hormonal therapies).
The Project would support the company’s RDI expenditure aimed at producing proprietary original pharmaceutical innovations. It corresponds to EU policy and the objectives of the Bank’s Innovation 2010 Initiative to bolster investments in human capital, and industrial innovation and research.
The expected increase in R&D activities will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11/EC.
The promoter, as a private company is not bound by EU Directives on procurement. R&D activities are generally carried out by the promoter research staff. Procedures for procuring specialized equipment and external services will be varified during appraisal.
i2i – Research, development and innovative investments (RDI), as well as creation and diffusion of new technologies.
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