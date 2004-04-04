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BITBURGER BRAUEREI FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 105,000,000
Industry : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/05/2005 : € 105,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/05/2005
20040404
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Brauerei Facility
A leading family-owned German beverage group.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 164m.
At least EUR 328m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the beverage group’s 2004-2007 investment programme of factory modernization, expansion and upgrading. It comprises different sub-projects, all located in objective 1 and 2 areas.

The project is strategically important, since it aims to reinforce the promoter’s competitive position by modernizing existing breweries, as part of the promoter’s growth strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Breweries are included in the Annex II of the Council Directive 97/11. The project consists mainly of the replacement of equipment in existing breweries. The final plants’ capacities are expected to remain under the current authorised limits making an Environmental Impact Assessment unnecessary according to the German legislation. This will be verified for all the plants during appraisal. All breweries dispose currently of the adequate water treatment facilities (factory owned water treatment plant or connections to water treatment in municipal facilities). The main brewery has an oversized water treatment plant.

Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industrial project. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, as it is common in the industry.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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