BITBURGER BRAUEREI FACILITY

Summary sheet
The project concerns the beverage group’s 2004-2007 investment programme of factory modernization, expansion and upgrading. It comprises different sub-projects, all located in objective 1 and 2 areas.
The project is strategically important, since it aims to reinforce the promoter’s competitive position by modernizing existing breweries, as part of the promoter’s growth strategy.
Breweries are included in the Annex II of the Council Directive 97/11. The project consists mainly of the replacement of equipment in existing breweries. The final plants’ capacities are expected to remain under the current authorised limits making an Environmental Impact Assessment unnecessary according to the German legislation. This will be verified for all the plants during appraisal. All breweries dispose currently of the adequate water treatment facilities (factory owned water treatment plant or connections to water treatment in municipal facilities). The main brewery has an oversized water treatment plant.
Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industrial project. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, as it is common in the industry.
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