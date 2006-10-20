Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ISTANBUL-ANKARA RAILWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 850,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 850,000,000
Transport : € 850,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/05/2007 : € 58,313,307.18
30/07/2007 : € 72,764,000
10/12/2009 : € 100,000,000
14/12/2006 : € 120,000,000
10/12/2009 : € 193,174,542.75
14/12/2007 : € 305,748,150.07
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Turkey: EIB loan puts Istanbul–Ankara high-speed railway on track

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2006
20040379
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Istanbul-Ankara Railway
Turkish State Railways, TCDD.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 - 850 million.
Approx. EUR 2.5 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a high-speed railway line along the Istanbul-Ankara corridor.

The project aims at significantly improving the rail connection between the coutnry’s two largest cities by cutting travel time from currently some eight hours to three hours.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance in carrying out an EIA in line with EU EIA directives will be verified during appraisal.

The project’s procurement procedures’ compliance with the EIB guide to procurement will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Turkey: EIB loan puts Istanbul–Ankara high-speed railway on track

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB loan puts Istanbul–Ankara high-speed railway on track
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications