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DEXIA-KOMMUNALKREDIT POLSKA GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2004 : € 25,000,000
Other links
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EUR 760 mio loans for R&D, infrastructure and SMEs in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2004
20040353
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Dexia-Kommunalkredit Polska Global Loan
Kommunalkredit Austria AG.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million.
At least EUR 50 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project focuses on small and medium-sized projects in the fields of infrastructure, including health, education, and urban renewal, environmental protection and the rational use of energy.

The proposed Global Loan would allow Kommunalkredit Austria AG to diversify its long-term funding and to step up its term financing for eligible projects in the public sector in Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives, national legislation and guidelines is made a condition and to be confirmed for each allocation under the Global Loan.

Compliance with EU directives, national legislation and guidelines is made a condition and to be confirmed for each allocation under the Global Loan.

Other links
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EUR 760 mio loans for R&D, infrastructure and SMEs in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 760 mio loans for R&D, infrastructure and SMEs in Poland
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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