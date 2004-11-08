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EUROMED FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,050,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 10,050,000
Signature date(s)
7/09/2006 : € 10,050,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/09/2006
20040349
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Euromed fund
Milan Chamber of Commerce - Promos and Tuninvest Finance Group (Tunisia).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million.
EUR 50 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Creation of an investment fund for the purpose of taking participations in joint ventures between European and North African promoters or in entirely local enterprises. The capital invested is mostly Italian. The fund will be managed jointly by an Italian team and a number of local (Tunisian, Moroccan and Egyptian) investment managers.

Promoting the establishment or development of European companies in the MEDA region and, more generally, fostering the growth of private enterprise.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will only invest in enterprises that comply with environmental standards meeting the EIB's requirements.

N/A.

Comments

All sectors will be eligible for the fund's support (with the exception of sectors and activities excluded by the EIB on ethical grounds).

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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