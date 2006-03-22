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PORT OF DURRES FERRY TERMINAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 18,000,000
Transport : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2006 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related press
Albania: EUR 18 million for the upgrading of Port of Durrës

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2006
20040333
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Port of Durres Ferry Terminal
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million.
EUR 40 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in the Port of Durres – primarily ferry terminal on-shore upgrade (ferry terminal building and yard) and other parallel investments.

Port improvements would contribute not only to the economic development in Albania, but also to regional economic integration of other Balkan countries, given the location of the Port .

Environmental aspects
Procurement

No EIA required for Ferry Terminal Building and Yard. For other components, in particular Bulk Terminal works and dredging,EIA requirements will be clarified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures will be on the basis of open internationalcompetitive bidding, where appropriate, in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. It is expected that an appropriately staffed Project Implementation Unit (PIU) with experienced Technical Assistance will be responsible for managing the procurement process.

Other links
Related press
Albania: EUR 18 million for the upgrading of Port of Durrës

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Albania: EUR 18 million for the upgrading of Port of Durrës
Other links

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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