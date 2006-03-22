Port of Durres Ferry Terminal

Summary sheet
Investments in the Port of Durres – primarily ferry terminal on-shore upgrade (ferry terminal building and yard) and other parallel investments.
Port improvements would contribute not only to the economic development in Albania, but also to regional economic integration of other Balkan countries, given the location of the Port .
No EIA required for Ferry Terminal Building and Yard. For other components, in particular Bulk Terminal works and dredging,EIA requirements will be clarified during appraisal.
Procurement procedures will be on the basis of open internationalcompetitive bidding, where appropriate, in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. It is expected that an appropriately staffed Project Implementation Unit (PIU) with experienced Technical Assistance will be responsible for managing the procurement process.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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