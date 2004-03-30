Fier – Tepelene Road Project

Summary sheet
The proposed project involves the realisation of new single carriageway road, 70 km long, between Fier and Tepelene on Albania’s north-south corridor. It consists of a 37 km section on a new alignment and the rehabilitation of the existing road (with some alignment improvements) for the remaining 33 km.
The project will contribute a key link on the north-south road axis linking Albania with its neighbours Montenegro (in the north) and Greece (in the south). It will have a positive impact on the economic development of the south of Albania and will support regional integration of transport infrastructure development in Western Balkans as it is a priority element of the “Core Network” as established by the Regional Balkans Infrastructure Study (July 2003), the main working document of the Infrastructure Steering Group.
International consultants have carried out an EIA, applying procedures in line with EU practice, including public consultation. The Bank will take care to ensure that proper attention is given to all environmental concerns and appropriate mitigation measures are implemented, in line with the Bank’s relevant guidelines, including issues relating to nature conservation areas.
Subject to international competitive bidding.
Transport, Storage and Communication
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