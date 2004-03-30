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FIER - TEPELENE ROAD PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 35,000,000
Transport : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2005 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
EUR 35 million for “Fier-Tepelene road project” in Albania

Summary sheet

Release date
5 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2005
20040330
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Fier – Tepelene Road Project
Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
Estimated at EUR 101 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project involves the realisation of new single carriageway road, 70 km long, between Fier and Tepelene on Albania’s north-south corridor. It consists of a 37 km section on a new alignment and the rehabilitation of the existing road (with some alignment improvements) for the remaining 33 km.

The project will contribute a key link on the north-south road axis linking Albania with its neighbours Montenegro (in the north) and Greece (in the south). It will have a positive impact on the economic development of the south of Albania and will support regional integration of transport infrastructure development in Western Balkans as it is a priority element of the “Core Network” as established by the Regional Balkans Infrastructure Study (July 2003), the main working document of the Infrastructure Steering Group.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

International consultants have carried out an EIA, applying procedures in line with EU practice, including public consultation. The Bank will take care to ensure that proper attention is given to all environmental concerns and appropriate mitigation measures are implemented, in line with the Bank’s relevant guidelines, including issues relating to nature conservation areas.

Subject to international competitive bidding.

Comments

Transport, Storage and Communication

Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
EUR 35 million for “Fier-Tepelene road project” in Albania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 35 million for “Fier-Tepelene road project” in Albania
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications