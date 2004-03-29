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NATIONAL ROADS - BANJA LUKA - GRADISKA

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 71,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 71,800,000
Transport : € 71,800,000
Signature date(s)
13/03/2018 : € 6,800,000
17/11/2005 : € 65,000,000
(*) Including a € 6,800,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for roads in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2005
20040329
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
National Roads: Banja Luka - Gradiska
Ministry of Transport and Communication, Road Directorate
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 65 million.
Up to EUR 130 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 29 km long 4-lane motorway between Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska, and Corridor X, including a bridge over river Sava.

Improvement of national and regional transport links with neighbouring countries, reduction of traffic congestion, alleviation of air and noise pollution on the existing road, and better prospects for the residential, industrial and commercial development in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Designs for the construction of a new motorway will ensure that proper attention is given to all environmental concerns in line with the Bank’s guidelines.

Procurement procedures will be on the basis of international competitive bidding in line with the Bank’s guidelines.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan for roads in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EIB loan for roads in Bosnia and Herzegovina
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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