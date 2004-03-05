NIEDERSACHSEN FORSCHUNGSFOERDERUNG

Summary sheet
Financing of Lower Saxony’s expenditure for public-sector research for the period 2003-2006. Investments mainly concern basic and applied research carried out by the large German research institutions. A smaller portion is earmarked for the support of specialised public research institutes within the Federal State.
Germany is committed to contribute significantly to the objectives and actions associated with the Lisbon process and the launch of the European Research Area in support of the development of the Knowledge Based Economy. By co-financing public investments and leveraging new expenditure for R&D, the project will assist Germany, and by extension the EU as a whole, in improving essential research capabilities, enhancing academic infrastructures, harnessing technological innovation, and optimising beneficial R&D outputs and longer term outcomes.
The Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal States are subject to applicable EU Law and have adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by relevant EU Directives The R&D activities to be considered will not materially change current German R&D practice, and will be carried out within existing university infrastructures and research facilities managed by the German science foundations and networks.
German public procurement law complies fully with Directives 93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC and 93/38/EEC. Hence any required tenders will be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.
Research and Development.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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